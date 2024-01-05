The first game of the year 2024 for FC Barcelona left several players highlighted inside the locker room. One of them is the Polish Robert Lewandowski, who was replaced by Xavi due to his limited presence on the field. Another one, and perhaps the most affected, was Raphinha. The Brazilian had a horror game, failure after failure, perhaps his worst night since he was in the culé team, so much so that he even had a brush with Xavi in the middle of the match. In the end, the winger was also replaced and in the summer, his sale looks viable.
From the diary Sport They report that both Xavi and Laporta are losing patience with the winger. The club made a huge investment with its purchase and its performance, especially this second season it has been poor, despite the enormous amount of minutes it has received after the departure of Dembélé and the youth of Lamine Yamal.
More news about the transfer market
The source affirms that the most viable path for the forward for the summer is a sale, even though Deco, his former agent and the man who placed him in the culé team, is on the board.
The start of the year is being complex for everyone within FC Barcelona. The club had a tough duel against UD Las Palmas as a visitor, and although the culés took the victory, they did so leaving many doubts on the field, with not very attractive football and also about the time. As if that were not enough, the three points were costly, because along the way, Joao Cancelo has fallen due to injury and will now be out until further notice.
