Raphinha’s time at Barcelona has not been as the club wanted it. It is a fact that the numbers of the man born in Brazil have not been bad, double digits in goals and assists in all competitions with the Catalans. However, those from Barcelona appreciate that the performance of the former Leeds United in weight matches has not been ideal for a player for whom 60 million euros have been paid, for example, the Copa del Rey semifinal where It was exhibited by Eduardo Camavinga.
As of today, the club’s position is clear, if there is an option to sell the player, they will do so because they understand that not only is there the possibility of recovering the investment, but also of earning several million more for the move. The problem in this case would be the player’s position, in case he refuses to leave, but the reality is that the winger does think of a return to the Premier League.
According to information from the newspaper Sport, Raphinha understands that her future with the Catalans is not the most promising. Once again, his starting role the following year will be as a substitute behind Dembélé, with whom he cannot compete in a direct duel, since everyone knows Xavi’s taste for the Frenchman. In addition, if the team closes signings of weight like Messi’s, he could have even fewer minutes unlike the Premier League, where they offer him total leadership on the table.
