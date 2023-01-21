The latest from Radamel Falcao to Cruz Azul 🚂🔵

El Tigre DOES want to reach the Machine and is willing to sign with the team 🐯

What has stopped the signing: Falcao is waiting for Cruz Azul to release the foreigner position.@90minSpanish | @90min_us

— Miguel Delucio (@miguel_delucio) January 21, 2023