A few days ago, it was reported in 90min that Cruz Azul was holding talks about a possible signing of the Colombian striker, Radamel Falcao.
La Máquina is looking to shore up the attack in this Clausura 2023 and to make the fans happy, the arrival of the ‘Tiger’ would be great news due to the great career of the network breaker. However, according to the latest information received, there is a detail that does not let things progress.
According to the latest report received by this medium, Falcao is attracted to the offer from the sky-blue club and reaching Liga MX. However, the problem comes from the team’s current squad, since the foreigners’ places are full.
Thus, the wish of the former Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid attacker could not be fulfilled, unless the Cruz Azul board manages to sell, lend or release one of the non-Mexican footballers.
Adding to this, there is also the possibility of the Brazilian attacker, Rainel Santana, who according to different reports, could sign with the Machine if the Radamel thing does not happen.
In recent weeks there has been talk of the departure of a striker. So this comes down to three options: Iván Morales, Gonzalo Carneiro and Michael Estrada.
Morales is the one who, according to the fans and some reports, should leave. Few minutes, poor performance and a lot of criticism would be the reasons. Then there are Carneiro and Michael Estrada, who have had good times, but have not been consistent.
With this, it only remains to wait if Cruz Azul achieves both objectives. First, getting rid of a foreigner from his squad and second, reaching the final agreement with Radamel Falcao.
