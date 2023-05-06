The season for the Pumas ended in the worst possible way. Being the owners of their possible arrival in the repechage, the UNAM team visited the Rayados de Monterrey team on the last day and leader of the competition who, despite having the privileged place assured, had no mercy with the team of the capital of the country. Pumas were crushed with 4 goals, completely ending the aspirations of ‘Turkish’ Mohamed and his direction.
Those of the UNAM cannot afford to waste time and that is why the club recently signed the elimination and has begun to dispose of the discards from the squad with the aim of freeing up places, having a clear financial margin and thus way to move through the signings that the ‘Turk’ wants to make the university team one again competitive. One of the names on the rumor table for those from Pedregal is that of Nico Díaz, defender of the Xolos, an option that at least to this day has been ruled out.
It is reported that the Chilean, who has been one of Tijuana’s underdogs this semester, is not on Mohamed’s list of options for the summer. Although the defender is in very good condition, and to show this his outstanding ability to play as a center back or winger, it seems that within the ‘Turk’s’ plans there are other defenders who are more to his liking. However, some sources warn that this discarding of Díaz is due to the high price that the 23-year-old player will have.
