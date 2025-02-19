Formerly, long before education was universal, to devote themselves to a profession, young people had to start from the lowest as apprentices and over time to know the tricks and keys of employment until they became experts who dominated the subject.

Today, the variety of work opportunities has multiplied, and in many cases people who have studied one thing are dedicated to a completely different one. This is because many times to cover a vacancy, certain characteristics or knowledge are required that not only educational centers can give.

However, there are times when this specific knowledge is not even needed, or at least this is denouncing a developer named Namanyay Goel Through your blogin which It accuses younger programmers not to know how to program.

According to their experience, these new generations of programmers They constantly use artificial intelligence to believe the code of an app or the project in which they are workingand although in terms of productivity or quantity of code they deliver more, this man points out that They don’t know why that code works or if there would be a better way to do it.

“The AI ​​gives you answers, but the knowledge you acquire is superficial. With Stackoverflow (a forum of programmers), you had to read multiple discussions of experts to obtain a complete vision. It was slower, but you ended up understanding not only what worked, but why it worked “Goel reasons.

Although not everyone shares their opinion, and many point out that That type of forums are also full of errors and bad advice. In addition, many defend that Ia can also teach us and explain how it has reached that solutionbeing able to ask you all the questions you want and receiving the answer instantly.

The same happened with the calculator

With this debate, there are many who point out that the same thing happened with the calculator. And although we continue to learn from children to do operations by hand, on a day -to -day basis Everyone uses the calculatorsince it is much faster and more accurate, since human error is always there.

The calculators have not removed the position of mathematicians, but they have become a tool that helps them expedite processes and give more time more complex problems that machines are not yet able to solve. Everything points to what The same will happen with AIalready measure the development of this technology, its capabilities will be greater and therefore will be more valuable for programmers.