Víctor Manuel Vucetich has done it again. ‘King Midas’ took over Monterrey in the midst of a crisis, after the failure of Javier Aguirre’s management, and has been able to restore confidence to the Sultana del Norte team. After seven days played in the Clausura 2023 of the MX League, the albiazules have six wins and just one loss. In this journey, the royal squad has 14 goals in favor and just six against.
Part of Rayados’ recent success is due to the fact that Vucetich was able to recover some players, such as Rogelio Funes Mori, and has also been able to maximize other elements, such as Alfonso González. ‘El Mellizo’ is currently looking for the scoring title and registers six goals in his personal record. On the other hand, ‘Ponchito’ adds five annotations and an assist at the start of the Clausura 2023.
The 28-year-old midfielder, originally from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, is probably experiencing one of his best seasons. In a recent interview, ‘Ponchito’ González revealed the reason behind his leveling up. In an interview for the TUDN chain, the flyer said the following:
“A comment from the ‘Turk’ (Mohamed) that stung me. He told me: ‘You’re a wasted talent.’
– alfonso gonzalez
In recent tournaments, González’s growth has been clear and he is becoming increasingly relevant in the starting lineup for Rayados. With this club he has won two Concacaf Champions League. one Liga MX and two Copa MX.
