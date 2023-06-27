The meme went too far, and it is that the meme itself Phil Foden He renamed his son Ronnie Fodenas ‘El Wey’, after the thousands of comments on his social networks after winning the Champions League with Manchester City.
More news about the Premier League:
But, Why do they call Phil Foden’s son ‘El Wey’? Where did this peculiar and popular nickname for the small and cute son of the English player come from? In 90min we will tell you.
To put the situation in context, it is necessary to take some considerations and it is that Phil Foden He usually takes his son to the training sessions of the citizen team and with this he has been identified because of his relationship with Erling Haaland and Jack Grealishamong other players, which is why he immediately became a favorite of the fans, not only from the City if not of the world
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Yes, indeed, as most have been thinking, the origin of this nickname arose after a meme that a Mexican fan made viral.
This user took a picture of Ronnie to make a meme in which he put “‘El Wey’ who knows how the English football league system works”, gracefully on the prominent head of the small Ronnieimplying that he has a great brain and therefore understands the complexity of the English football system and from there gave rise to other memes that viralized the nickname ‘El Wey’.
The bomb for ‘El Wey’ exploded when he himself Phil Foden He uploaded a photo to his Instagram account with Ronnie and the text that said ‘El Wey’, the internet exploded when it saw that the meme reached England and in view of the player.
Ronnie He has become a sensation on social networks and even in football stadiums, as fans chant his name, applaud him and are always aware of what he is doing. So much so that ‘El Wey’ stole attention at City’s festivities after conquering the ‘Orejona’ and appeared in most of the photos and videos that went viral at the festivities.
Days later, Phil Foden decided to open an Instagram account for his little one and at the moment he already has more than 1.7 million followers in its early days.
#reason #Phil #Fodens #son #nicknamed #Wey
Leave a Reply