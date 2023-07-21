Until a few days ago, the arrival of Ozziel Herrera to the team of tigers seemed to be a fact. The 22-year-old Mexican winger, who, however, already has over a hundred matches played in the First Division, is just what the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi needs to round off the Mexican soccer champion squad.
“After he returns from the Gold Cup, he will be presented with the feline team,” they said around there.
Even Charly Rodríguez joked with Ozziel in the dressing room, during the championship celebrations with the Mexican soccer team. The issue is that the footballer has already returned from the Gold Cup and is still focused on the red and black squad.
Will Ozziel stay at Atlas de Guadalajara?
Rather than staying in Atlas, what his representative is looking for is to sell him to Europe next semester, so he doesn’t welcome his signing for Tigres, knowing very well that the Auriazules are not exactly known for selling players abroad.
It is said that Matías Bunge is close to closing an agreement with José Riestra: president of the red and black Atlas, to reverse the sale of the footballer.
What would the Atlas board gain from this? A slice of the cake for Ozziel Herrera’s transaction to the old continent.
What do you think is really happening?
Will Matías Bunge manage to thwart Herrera’s arrival at Tigres?
Will Mauricio Culebro stay with his arms crossed?
While one thing or the other happens, Ozziel Herrera seems to be further from the champions every time.
