Diego Cocca will have an important duel this Wednesday against the United States team. The Argentine coach did not have the best of debuts within the Mexican team and the Tri fans have made it clear to him that there will be no vote of total confidence in him and his work, in addition to the fact that the presence of certain players will not end to convince the public. That is why a good performance and result in the friendly against the stars and stripes could well calm the anger of the people with the Tri.
As it is not a FIFA date, Diego has not been able to count on the stellar team for El Tri, which is why he has had to form a group of players who are active within Liga MX and MLS. However, several clubs have refused to release players, which is why Cocca has had to bet on new faces within the Mexican team. One of them is that of Ozziel Herrera.
Ozziel Herrera is a 21-year-old young man who many might think is only called up by a soldier within Atlas, a club with which Diego has a direct relationship. However, if his call is coldly assessed, it seems that he has worked for it, since in the two tournaments that the red and black has played this semester he has 4 assists and 5 goals. Other players who have been called up in his position, such as Diego Laínez and Sebastián Córdova, have much poorer numbers, for which reason Herrera’s call has a sports justification.
