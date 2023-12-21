Looking ahead to the Apertura 2023 tournament, the sports director of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Fernando Hierrosigned the Spanish goalkeeper of Mexican origin Oscar Whalley, to compete for the starting position with Miguel Jimenez and Raul Rangel.
However, during the entire semester he did not see a single minute of official activity and was completely erased by the then coach. Veljko PaunovicFor this reason, the goalkeeper would have asked to leave the red and white team, but given the Serbian's departure from the bench, he considered his decision and will remain in Verde Valle.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelwith the arrival of Fernando Gago To the position of coach, the player has wanted to remain in the institution, once competition for positions has been guaranteed, so there will be rotations and there will be the opportunity to show his level to be taken into account.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Argentine coach, Fernando Gagowas presented as the new helmsman of the Sacred Flock and will immediately take the reins to begin the preseason on the way to the start of Clausura 2024.
During the first hours of Thursday, December 21, the medical and physical examinations of the red and white squad began, including the 29-year-old goalkeeper who will seek the opportunity to be the team's starting goalkeeper.
#reason #Óscar #Whalley #decided #stay #Chivas
Leave a Reply