Oscar Whalley was one of the reinforcements of Fernando Hierro for the goal of Club Deportivo Guadalajara in this Apertura 2023, however, the goalkeeper still does not convince the coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic and he has not received opportunities throughout the second half of the year, although this is currently because he is working separately and it is not known when he will return to work with the first team.
For several weeks now, one of the constant annoyances of the red and white fans has been the lack of opportunity Whalley that before his injury on a sporting level was not taken into account, despite the fact that Miguel Jimenez He has made multiple mistakes during his stay in the red and white ownership, which is why some followers from Guadalajara have asked him for an opportunity. Whalley since his arrival at Chiverío.
The most requested option is Oscar Whalleywho was not requested by Veljko Paunovic, However, it was brought by Fernando Hierro to give competition to the goal, as well as one more element to the Serbian.
The main reason why the Mexican-Spanish goalkeeper has not been considered is because he is in a strengthening plan to prevent him from suffering an injury to his right leg, according to what the Guadalajara institution has reported, a situation that has been confirmed in a photograph of Carlos Cisneros in his Instagram stories, where the goalkeeper can be seen working separately from the squad with the club’s group of kinesiologists.
