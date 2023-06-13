After the departure of Guillermo Ochoa prior to the Clausura 2023 tournament, Oscar Jimenez assumed ownership of the azulcrema goal, however, his constant errors in the first days forced the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz to give the opportunity to Luis Angel Malagon who ultimately ended up being the starter for the rest of the tournament.
In fact, before continuing with the Águilas last semester, he had options to leave the team, since there were other teams that offered him ownership, but he chose to stay in Coapa and now, it seems that he will continue in the team.
There is an important reason why the understudy of Malagon He will continue in the Nest and it is that taking into account that America will debut in the Apertura 2023 on June 30 and later there will be activity in the Leagues Cup, in addition to the fact that there is no technical director until now, things are complicated to find a new goalie.
As if that were not enough, the Mexican team will play the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup and, given the injury of Carlos Acevedoit is likely that Malagon is required and with this he will not be able to play the first days, so they already have an experienced substitute such as Jimenez and for that reason he would not leave the team at least this semester.
