The former Mexican player Oribe Peralta It has been one of the best national elements in recent years. His goals, his leadership and his achievements in the Mexican team proved that he was one of the most coveted attackers at the time.
One of his most glorious stages was when he was part of the eagles of america, team where he won two league titles, two Champions League and one MX Cup. And it was in his book ‘My ideal eleven’ where the “Beautiful” revealed the real reason for his departure from the cream-blue institution.
And it is that in 2019 he surprised locals and strangers by signing with the Chivas del Guadalajarastaunch rival of the Americanists, and that the harsh criticism from a sector of fans was enough for him, who assured that he left for money, although the player detailed in his work that this was not the main reason for his departure.
“I don’t have any regrets, people think that I feel sorry for not playing, but from afar I understand that I should be there. They have no idea of the satisfaction that gave me when I retired.”, can be read in the book.
Your stay in Chivas It lasted two years, which can be summarized in 41 games played, scoring 2 goals and contributing 3 assists. For his part, with those from Coapa he played a total of 216 games, scoring 73 goals and 27 assists.
