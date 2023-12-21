Beyond the fact that the team has been champion of the Liga MX for less than a week, the América team has been cooking for weeks on the future of the team regarding the assembly of the squad in the winter market that is already moving strongly in Mexico . Emilio Azcárraga and his work team have agreed only verbally with several national soccer players, however, in recent weeks several have gotten complicated along the way.
One of André Jardine's objectives is the signing of Omar Campos for the left back, however the young Mexican refuses to sign the contract, despite the fact that there are already closed terms with Santos for the transfer.
More news on the transfer market
Everything indicates that América and Santos will not be able to carry out what was agreed upon for months and this is due to Campos' refusal to join the champion team. Omar's “no” is not due to money or sports issues, the player refuses due to the clause of sale to Europe that the eagles put in the agreement, which is 7 million dollars, the price that the Mexican considered too high and which he believes would stop any intention of leaving for the best football in the world in the near future.
For this reason, América is making positive progress in bringing Gerardo Arteaga back to Mexico, the emergency plan given the complications of signing Omar Campos.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#reason #Omar #Campos #choose #reject #América
Leave a Reply