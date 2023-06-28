The Rayados de Monterrey have started a new era thanks to Fernando Ortiz as coach of the squad. The reality is that Vucetich’s time is over and not leaving the best memories, since the style of play of one of the most powerful squads in the country was not to the taste of even many of its fans. Therefore, ‘Tato’ Noriega, the sports director, made the decision to cut the contract of ‘King Midas’.
Now with ‘Tano’ at the head of the squad, it is expected that Rayados will be a much more leading team, at least the coach has shown it that way, stating that his intention is for the team to always go forward. To do this, Ortíz has requested a specific transfer list and the reality is that the club has not given him a single reinforcement. Within the requests of the Argentine, the possible arrival of a ’10’ stands out, the same that the board wants to bring from Europe, but they are failing in all attempts.
Monterrey has received a new refusal from Europe, it is about Oliver Torres, the Spanish player they wanted to sign to be the club’s new hitch. That being the case, the Rayados put a formal offer on Sevilla’s table to get the purchase of the Spaniard, but the negotiation stage has not even been reached, since the footballer has no intention of leaving Europe to reach Mexico, reason for which, with a single blow, it has rejected those from the north of the country.
