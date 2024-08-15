As we have informed you in 90min, Javier Aguirre does have plans to bring back all the veterans, called by many, “sacred cows” to the ranks of the Mexican National Team. One of the names on the table is Guillermo Ochoa, who was left out by Lozano from the last Copa América and who, in the eyes of the ‘Basque’, still has merit to be part of El Tri, so his return looks like a very viable option, but, barring a miracle, it will not materialize for the September matches.
Ochoa remains without a club, so FIFA cannot endorse his registration for the following matches because the player is not linked to any team that is also governed by the regulations of the highest body in world football. As long as Guillermo remains a free agent, he will not be eligible for a call-up from the Mexican National Team.
The national teams must put on the table of the clubs, the requests of FIFA for the call-ups of players, at least 10 days before the international break, that is, Ochoa would have to get a formal team in maximum 8 days for Javier Aguirre and the people of the FMF put on said club the papers that regularize the call of the goalkeeper in this case, if this scenario does not occur, Guillermo will not be able to be called up for the Tri, a situation that could be prolonged, because at least this summer he has not been full of offers like some time ago.
