The starting goalkeeper for the Tigers Nahuel Guzman, is one of the best goalkeepers that has come to Mexican territory in recent years. His performance under the three sticks is such that he has become one of the key pieces of the university team.
The 37-year-old goalkeeper is the undisputed starter in the feline team, although he revealed in an interview that he could leave the auriazul institution.
It was for the show spoke 2where the ‘Patón’ confessed that he would leave Tigres to return to Newell’s Old Boy of his country, this as long as it is possible to sign Lionel Messi.
“There is no clause, but there is a verbal agreement. In Tigres there is a new leadership, from time to time I tell them that if Messi goes to Newell’s, I go with him and they think that I am screwing them (joking)”commented for Radio 2 AM 1230 of Argentina.
And it is that although it is true that the ‘Flea’ debuted with Barcelona, his beginnings occurred at Newell’s Old Boys, where he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants to return to end his football career.
For now, Nahuel Guzman He has a contract for a while with those of the ‘U’, which expires on June 30, 2024.
Nahuel came to Tigres in 2014 from Newell’s. So far, he has added 400 games defending the university cabin. Likewise, among his record in Mexico are 4 league titles (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019), 3 Champion of Champions (2016, 2017 and 2018), as well as a Concacaf Champions League championship ( 2020).
