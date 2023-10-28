Every year millions of people choose Florida as the state in which they want to live. In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau USA, in 2022 it gained around 740,000 residents. However, there are many who are making the opposite decision: leaving the place and part of it is due to the high costs.

According to Census information, last year the Sunshine State lost almost 500,000 residents, most of whom found their new home in Georgia, Texas and North Carolina. And it seems that the trend will not change, since specialists are finding new factors why the Sunshine State is no longer attractive to many.

High insurance premiums drive Florida citizens away



Many citizens of Florida They are leaving the state due to the increase in the cost of living, which has impacted housing prices, property taxes, in addition to facing climate risks. But insurance is one of the factors that is most forcing people to make the decision to leave.

A report published by Newsweek announced that the cost of the insurance premiums in florida are leading residents to cancel this product, and even consider selling their home and moving out of state. And the demand for housing, especially during the pandemic, caused prices to rise significantly.

A report of SelfStorage assures that although Florida was the number one state in the country that people moved to in 2022, it was also the one that had the highest number of residents who wanted to look for a new home. One of the reasons is that the insurance premiums are the highest of USA, According to an analysis of Insurance Information Institute, which is causing many people to not be able to pay for their home insurance.

The problem is that the area is vulnerable to climate changes, disasters have already been recorded on other occasions, and not having a home insurance It is a high risk. However, the cost of these products has tripled in the state in the last five years, so residents pay more than US$4,200 per year, when the national average is US$1,700.

Housing costs are rising in Florida.

Even according to The Wall Street Journal, some insurance premiums have increased as much as ninefold, and multimillion-dollar homes have premiums costing up to $600,000 a year.

The situation raises concern, because in the event of a hurricane, for example, hundreds of homes would most likely be without protection, which would mean significant losses for citizens.