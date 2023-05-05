“For us, it’s just not important.” Millie, 18, will spend Saturday watching movies at home, and like her, many young Britons are indifferent to the Coronation of King Charles.

Tens of thousands of visitors will flock to London for the event, which will be followed by millions of people around the world.. But young Britons are not exactly overflowing with enthusiasm for this ceremony that will consecrate the 74-year-old king.

“There’s nothing special for us, because we weren’t brought up with the idea that members of the royal family are fantastic,” Millie Harvey, a nursing student in London, told AFP.

According to a YouGov poll carried out on April 17, barely one in four young people aged 18 to 24 (26%) think that the monarchy is a good thing for the United Kingdom, when in the whole of the adult population questioned that opinion was shared by 53%.

The data for April contrasts with that for July 2019, when 48% of young people between the ages of 18 and 24 considered the contribution of royalty to the country to be positive.

A year earlier, in 2018, the United Kingdom had celebrated the marriage of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, a mixed-race American actress who brought a breath of fresh air to the institution.

But then scandals followed.

prince andrewCarlos’s younger brother, faced a lawsuit for sexual assault in the United States, which he settled by paying several million dollars to the woman who accused him.

And Henry, the king’s youngest son, has not stopped fighting his family since he moved to California in 2020.

According to pauline maclarana professor at Royal Holloway University, the most resonant criticism of Enrique arose from a 2021 interview when the couple said that a member of the royal family asked about the skin color of their children before they were born.

Enrique later denied accusing the family of racism, referring to “unconscious bias”.

The coronation of King Charles III will be on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. Camila, queen consort, will also be crowned at the historic ceremony.

excite the young

“One of the great concerns of the monarchy is to generate more enthusiasm among young people,” said the professor. “It is very important to win over this generation if the monarchy is to survive. And attacks like these are very unwelcome.”

Aisha Dosanjgh, 23, says she and her friends are “quite indifferent” about the coronation ceremony.

“I don’t know if it’s because we feel alienated from the monarchy. But it seems to me that we don’t have much interaction with the royal family, so I don’t see why I should feel concerned.”

Carlos III, however, has some arguments in his favor, such as his long-standing commitment to the environment, one of the great concerns of Generation Z.

His charity The Prince’s Trust has helped more than a million young people in the UK since it was founded in 1976.

Some 400 young members of associations supported by the royal family are invited to Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

But the ceremony, full of traditions, may not say much to the young. Proof of this low appeal is that Generation Z stars, such as Harry Styles, decided not to participate in the concert scheduled for the weekend.

Big heralded figures like Lionel Ritchie and Andrea Bocelli are more popular with their parents.

A few days before the coronation, a YouGov poll for the BBC revealed that 38% of young people between 18 and 24 years old prefer to have an elected head of state.

Small consolation for Carlos: the entire adult population remains in favor of the monarchy.

“The institution retains the support of a majority. There are more who disapprove of Enrique’s campaign than those who support it (…) But the polls clearly show that the support of young people has fallen sharply over the years and continues to fall,” John Humphrys analyzed for YouGov.

In his opinion, “this is something that should worry even the most confident of monarchists.”

AFP