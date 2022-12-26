The soap opera between Blue Cross Y Luis Suarez It ended. The forward and former Barcelona will not sign with the Machine because he opted for the Guild of Brazil.
While is true that Blue Cross It was the first team to contact him and to throw the house out of the window to get his services, at the last moment the Brazilian team appeared to ‘steal’ the transfer from the Mexican club.
What was the reason why Suárez did not decide on Cruz Azul?
The first reports suggest that Suárez wanted to be closer to his family, in addition to the fact that PSG star Lionel Messi may have intervened to convince the ‘Pistolero’ to opt for Brazil and not for Mexico.
And it is that the amount that he put Blue Cross on the table it was not insignificant, being around 280 thousand dollars a month that he would be receiving. Although Suárez was not so interested in the economic, and was interested in the family, and to be more in contact with his family he preferred the Guild.
Thus Blue Cross He was left with the desire to bombard the Closing Tournament 2023, and now they continue to work at forced marches to close another contract for the coming semester with that money.
#reason #Luis #Suárez #arrive #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply