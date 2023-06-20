The Monterrey Football Club was preparing its bomb for the Opening 2023, however, it seems that after several weeks it will not materialize and it is that the Brazilian striker Lucas Moura he would have opted for an offer in the Middle East, specifically in Saudi Arabia.
At least that’s what his representative has stated. Junior Pedrosowho in an exclusive interview with the journalist ismael mahmoudmentioned that Moura He gave a no for an answer to the whole of the Sultana del Norte. So the gang would have to activate their plan B.
“We are analyzing all the interested clubs to make a final decision regarding the future of Lucas. He is open to playing in Saudi Arabia, we have some offers from that country. There was also an offer from a club in Mexico, but no”
– Junior Pedroso.
The former player of tottenham hotspur He would have already decided to play in Saudi Arabia, since the offer he would have been offered would have broken the standards as is customary in that country, and he also seeks to have a peaceful future with his family.
The teams that would be interested in him would be the Damac FC and Al Ittihad of Arabia, the latter for which the French recently signed N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzemaare the two options that Lucas Moura has to continue his football career.
