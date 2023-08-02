As soon as the referee whistled the end of the match between striped and tigersfor the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament, and ‘Tato’ Noriega began to work intensively on the restructuring of the team.
Victor Manuel Vucetich left and Fernando arrived: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz. There was also talk of a radical change in Monterrey’s game philosophy; attack more and speculate less. Having control of the matches and generating a show for the fans.
However, in order to carry out all this, it was also necessary to reinforce the squad of players. And among the possible reinforcements, weighty names were heard, such as Lucas Moura, whose novel has spread more than it should.
It is practically a fact that the Brazilian will not reach Club de Fútbol Monterrey. However, the approach by the board was real.
‘Tato’ Noriega and his team approached the player’s entourage, they talked to him about the city, they put a great offer on the table, he was interested and even spoke with Rafa Carioca to give him references about the square.
Noriega’s bet could yield the same results as it did with Sergio Canales and we would be talking about Monterrey having made one of the best transfer markets in the institution’s history.
But the Brazilian did not accept like the Spanish, and now the albiazul board has to settle for having burst one of the three bombs that it tried to burst: Sergio Canales, Luis Chávez and Lucas Moura.
Why did Lucas Moura not agree to sign for Monterrey?
As reported by the Brazilian media O’ Globo, Moura would have accepted an agreement to play with Sao Paulo in his country, and, a year later, emigrate to MLS to play with LAFC, a team that also wants ‘Chucky’ Lozano.
What Rayados achieved with Sergio Canales was an exception to the rule, just as it happened with Tigres when they signed Florian Thauvin.
I don’t put André-Pierre Gignac into the equation because when he arrived, the team then led by Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti was installed in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores de América. Heavy argument to go for a ‘heavy’ player.
With Florian Thauvin and Sergio Canales things were different.
Mexican teams have run out of attractive competition, and the quality of life that the United States offers players far exceeds that offered by the national market.
Why didn’t Lucas Moura come to Rayados? Because a player of that level still has the quality to compete in a country where he plays more than the home league and tournaments invented by the owners of the ball.
#reason #Lucas #Moura #agree #sign #Rayados
Leave a Reply