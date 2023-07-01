The sports director of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Fernando Hierro He has shown his talent when making the necessary signings for the rojiblanco team project this year, however, there is a pending issue this semester and that is to solve the issue of the team’s offense.
And it is that he has not been able to hire a center forward who excites the rojiblanco environment as he could well do Alan Pulido or Luca Martinez Dupuy and here we tell you what has been the reason why he has not been able to manage this position.
A few weeks ago, plan A was to sign the forward of the Sporting Kansas City, Alan Pulidoand in the event that the next option was not specified, it was the Mexican-Argentine Luca Martinez Dupuy Rosario Central, unfortunately for Rebaño Sagrado, the latter seems to be already being tempted by FC Juárez and the people from Guadalajara would be left out of the bid due to matters unrelated to the institution, according to information from the journalist from ESPN, jesus bernal.
“That is an issue, there is a situation. They told me that there is a debt between the Rosario Central team and Talleres de Córdoba. (Andrés) Fassi owns Talleres and is a partner of FC Juárez, they want to collect from Luca Martínez Dupuy. For That could be facilitated for him to go to the Bravos team. What Chivas did in this case was put a low offer that Rosario did not accept, hoping that the Alan Pulido thing could be resolved.”
– Jesus Bernal.
In this way, in the Guadalajara team they will put pressure again these days on the Sporting Kansas City so that they agree to sell to Alan Pulido for a low price so that he can be released as soon as possible and the MLS club receives some financial gain, otherwise the Aztec striker could arrive in Verde Valle as a free agent.
