Erik Lira returned to the spotlight in the first dates of the Opening 2024since after the indefinite absence of Carlos Salcedo, the Mexican was chosen to occupy the pivot in the scheme of Martin Anselmi; however, everything points to the fact that Blue Cross will not continue along the same lines.
The 24-year-old returned to the bench in the match against Xolos from Tijuana and everything seems to indicate that it will not be any longer, so many are wondering what the midfielder’s situation is.
It is worth remembering that last semester, Lira He was not a regular in the starting eleven either Anselmiso I expected to have a greater role without Salcedo in the teamsomething that might not have the youth player very happy Pumas.
The reason why Erik Lira He will hardly be a starter again in Blue Cross It is entirely a sporting theme. Luis Romo He came to take over the role as third central defender and after his performance against Xoloswill not release the position.
According to information from Carlos Córdova, former press chief of Blue CrossRomo’s performance as a pivot left everyone amazed Martin Anselmi and his starting position is practically guaranteed for the rest of the tournament, barring a considerable drop in play or rotations.
And this position is key to the functioning of Machineso having found a player with the profile of blunt He fell like gold in La Noria, where he is now one of the family and one of the spoiled ones.
Regarding this match against Xolosin which Blue Cross won again and kept a clean sheet, Anselmi assured that it is vital to “transmit humility, tranquility, seriousness to the players”, as he announced that they must be focused on the rest of the tournament.
“The day we think we are more we will be in trouble and we are clear about that,” said the Argentine coach, who sees the start full of victories during the Opening 2024.
