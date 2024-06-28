Argentina and Peru will face each other in the third matchday of Group A of the 2024 Copa América this Saturday, June 29 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Albiceleste will face this match without Lionel Messi, who is suffering from physical discomfort. In addition to this hard loss, the Argentine team will not have Lionel Scaloni, its technical director, on the bench.
The Argentine strategist will not be able to lead his team this weekend in the last match of the group stage because Conmebol sanctioned him with a one-match suspension for leaving the field late after halftime of the match against Chile , last Tuesday, June 25.
According to the most recent reports, in the absence of Scaloni, the person in charge of leading Argentina in the match against Peru will be Pablo Aimar, who will be accompanied by Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala.
Conmebol had already warned Scaloni after having similar behavior in the Albiceleste’s debut against Canada. In addition to the suspension of Scaloni, the highest body of South American soccer imposed a fine on the Argentine federation in the amount of 15 thousand dollars.
