Inter Miami It is a relatively young team that, until before the arrival of Lionel Messi to the pink and black team, featured little or nothing in the MLS. Now, however, they have already played two finals, one of them won and the other lost.
In this second, David Beckham’s squad could not count on the presence of the Rosario player. The reason? An injury suffered a couple of weeks ago, which forced Lionel Messi to leave the field in the first half. Something unusual in the world champion, that he wants to enjoy every minute possible. Especially if these correspond to a final.
Few things are as complicated as trying to replace or solve the absence of today’s best footballer. However, ‘Tata’ Martino could not sit idly by, so he lined up as follows to try to bring the cup to Lio in a moment as complicated as an injury.
Callender saved in the goal. There was a line of four at the back, with Allen as a winger on the left and Yedlin on the right wing. Kryvtsov and Miller played as center backs. Except for Miller, the other three finished the game with a yellow card.
In the midfield there were Gómez, Busquts and Cremaschi; up Taylor, Farías and Campana. Joseph Martínez came on as a substitute and scored 2-1 in the dying moments of the match. However, although those from Miami fought until the last moment, the US Open Cup ended in the windows of the Houston Dynamo.
