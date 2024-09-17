The elimination of the Colombian women’s U-20 World Cup team organized in the country these days It left an air of bewilderment among the fans who had been following the good progress of this competition in the preliminary stages.

The team led by Carlos Paniagua had enchanted the country with their style of play and for having reached the quarter-finals with a clean slate. However, on Sunday at Pascual Guerrero, a goal in the 85th minute tied the match and forced extra time and then a penalty shootout.

In this phase, no Colombian shot reached the back of the net and the team was eliminated by a Dutch team that took the lead with determination and managed to beat Luisa Agudelo, the team’s goalkeeper.

However, Linda Caicedo a figure of the women’s national teams and captain in this category, did not get to collect her penalty, leaving doubts among the fans.

The reason why Linda didn’t take her penalty

In conversation with the program Vbar of Caracol Radio, Juana Ortegón, one of her teammates, spoke about the unfortunate night that the National Team experienced and recounted the details of the end of the match.

Linda Caicedo Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda. THE TIME Share

“The teacher had a list and we decided like this, Maria Jose was going to kick fourth and Linda was going to kick fifth.“, said the player to clear up any doubts about why Caicedo, who was decisive in regular time, did not come out at this time.

The players have been the target of criticism after losing at home in a World Cup that had excited Colombians and was gaining more and more attention from people.

Jet Van Beijeren (left) and Juana Ortegón (right) Photo:AFP Share

In light of this, Ortegón also asked fans to continue supporting a football process that has been carried out, even without having a regularly established local league.

“I don’t want people to see this as a failure.“We wanted to and this is one of those games where you lose with your boots on,” he said in the interview.

Linda Caicedo has not yet commented on her surprise elimination from the World Cup.

