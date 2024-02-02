Leonardo Suarez It was one of the big bombs of the winter market of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Argentine winger surprisingly joined Pumas after being with Club América at the start of the season.
During the beginning of the transfer window, Leo was close to leaving for Necaxa, but André Jardine convinced him to stay in the azulcrema squad.
Suárez competed for the title as right winger with Alejandro Zendejas. However, despite the low level of the Mexican-American forward, Jardine continued to bet on him and relegated the Argentine to the bench.
After the departure of Leo Suárez, América closed the hiring of Javairo Dilrosun, who arrives from Feyenoord of the Eredivisie.
According to the Pasión Águila portal, the South American forward decided to leave Coapa precisely because he was not playing the minutes he expected and that they would have promised him.
The 27-year-old player, who will play with his third club in Liga MX, played a total of 755 minutes in the Apertura 2023, spread over 14 regular phase matches and four in the league.
In Clausura 2024, after four dates played, Suárez did not play a single minute with the Águilas.
#reason #Leo #Suárez #decided #leave #America
Leave a Reply