The best moment and when it is most required, Manchester City has found sporting fulfillment. Guardiola’s team went through complex moments at the beginning of 2023 but they have solved them and not only are they winning all the games along the way, but they are also doing so with a lot of hierarchy. To this day they are, by far, the favorites to win the Premier League and FA Cup and it seems that likewise Pep’s men are above Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final key that could well give the champion .
All the spotlights in this team go to Haaland and De Bruyne, however, the bulk of the squad has reached its highest peak of performance now that it is most required. One of them is Kyle Walker, who lived for at least 3 months in a substitute role, a fact that could even cause his transfer, but now he has earned his continuity again and that is why his departure is not its viable.
Several clubs were preparing an offer for the English super athlete, however, after controversies on and off the field, Kyle learned his lesson and has dedicated himself to playing, also doing so on a plausible level. That being the case, both the City board and Pep’s coaching staff will not speak a bit about the player’s future, since he wants to continue within the squad and that decision will be respected since he has earned continuity by working hard.
