It is no secret that Kimmich’s future is outside Bayern Munich. Although the player has a pending talk with Kompany on the way to learn about the coach’s project, the reality is that the German considers that his career urgently requires a change. That being the case, the German team has set a final transfer price for him and they expect to receive several offers from all over Europe, although Joshua prioritizes one over the rest: that of Pep Guardiola.
International press claims that in the mind of the midfielder, reuniting with Pep Guardiola is the best thing that could happen to his career at this point, as it is the Spanish coach who has turned him into the great footballer he is today. In this way, this would be the reason why the German has a great alternative to sign for Manchester City if the four-time consecutive Premier League champions put an offer on the table.
Although the footballer does not deny playing as a full-back, as he does right now for the German national team, the player knows that his best qualities are in the centre of the field and Kimmich understands that City are looking at him to be Rodri’s partner, not Walker’s replacement or competitor. In the footballer’s mind, leaving for FC Barcelona was the priority, however, the lack of presence of the culé team in the market, has put City very much in the lead for the signing of the Bayern legend.
