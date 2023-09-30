Kevin Castano He is not having the expected minutes at the Cruz Azul Football Club. The Colombian midfielder arrived in the summer market to the light blue team with the label of South American jewel, however, so far he has not been able to demonstrate his potential.
With Ricardo Ferretti He barely played on the bench, while with Joaquin Moreno He is also not listed as a regular player in the starting eleven. So far in Apertura 2023, the 23-year-old midfielder has only played 37.41% of the total minutes played.
This situation has generated uncertainty in your country. And in recent days it emerged that the lack of minutes of Kevin Castano It worries the coach of the Colombian national team, who debuted the young midfielder in the national team last March.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“Néstor Lorenzo, technical director of the Colombian National Team, spoke in previous days with Cruz Azul, concerned about the little activity that Kevin Castaño has had. In the previous call he was on the pre-list along with (Willer) Ditta, but in the end they were not called,” the journalist from TUDN, Adrián Esparza Oteo.
In that sense, it should be noted that before his arrival at Cruz Azul, Kevin Castano He had a modest activity with the Colombian national team, highlighting the calls in friendly matches. However, in the last two matches of the South American World Cup qualifiers (against Venezuela and Chile), he was not called up.
With Joaquin Moreno as DT of the Machine, Kevin Castano He has only participated in two games, highlighting that the Colombian started against Santos Laguna and was replaced at halftime after an error in the first minutes of the game.
He has since watched the remaining games from the sideline. Until now, the Colombian reinforcement has only added 58 minutes under the command of Dark.
#reason #Kevin #Castaño #minutes #Cruz #Azul