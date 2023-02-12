Jürguen Damm It is shaping up to be one of the worst hires of Club América’s recent era, in the current Clausura 2023 tournament the Tuzos de Pachuca youth squad has not been able to see any activity for a minute.
Just recently prior to matchday 5, he received a blow and is ruled out, but despite this, it should be remembered that he is not a reliable man for Fernando Ortizbecause since the last tournament he did not receive many minutes of play.
Until now, damn He has no minutes in this Clausura 2023, and after the physical discomfort, the winger was separated even from the general practices; His recovery is good, but it takes more time than estimated in the Nest, so there is still no green light for his call given the significant number of casualties that the bluecremas have had recently.
Although he has not broken away from a routine of constant activity, the Aztec is separated from the rest of the squad, and it is rumored that he could return to “normality” until the preparation week in which the Americanists face Atlético de San Luis , or Xolos de Tijuana, where curiously, the debut of Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera as the new coach of the border team.
