Since his departure from Tigres, Jürgen Damm’s career has gone down drastically. The Mexican winger tried his luck at Atlanta United and went through more pain than glory in the MLS as a whole. Surprisingly, Club América signed him in July 2022, as a free agent, but his performance has been far from what was expected.
In almost a year with the Eagles, Damm has barely played 194 minutes with the first team, spread over eight games. In this journey, the striker has only scored one goal. Without a doubt, this is one of the worst hires that Santiago Baños has made in his management as sports president of Club América.
According to the most recent reports, the 30-year-old footballer would have been separated from the América first team and would have been sent to train with the U-20 team. This was reported by the TUDN chainwhich added that the player with Mexican and German nationality is not to the liking of the technical director Fernando Ortiz and that his departure from the azulcrema institution is “imminent”.
According to this report, the experienced player would have requested his departure from the Americanist board due to the lack of opportunities. Damm’s contract with América expires in June of this year and, upon this date, he could negotiate the arrival of him to any other Liga MX team as a free agent.
Questioned about his alleged separation from the first team, Damm stated that this situation is not true and that he continues under the orders of ‘Tano’ Ortiz. The attacker indicated that he is waiting for his opportunity and that the goal is to win the Liga MX title.
However, this March 31 he returned to training with the sub-20 of the Eagles to have more regularity. The Mexican soccer player indicated that his career has been “impeccable” and that he has had no disciplinary problems with the Eagles.
Damm competes for a position with elements such as Alejandro Zendejas and Leonardo Suárez, which is why in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX he has only played eight minutes.
