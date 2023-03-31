Jürgen Damm ⚡️ denies being separated from the first team in America 🗣

“I’m training with the first team, doing things well and waiting for my opportunity, the most important thing is that the team does well, that we can together get the fourteenth, whoever is playing”. pic.twitter.com/8kdVnLEhxl

— Monumental Eagles (@AguilasMonu) March 31, 2023