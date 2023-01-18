For several weeks it has been announced that Club América is looking for a right-back who can give options to the coaching staff and internal competition to emilio laraemerging various names such as Kevin Alvarez either Diego Barbosaand one that was under the radar and that almost materialized was the arrival of the Mexican-American Julian Araujofootballer of los angeles galaxy of Major League Soccer.
According to the portal Halftimethe 21-year-old defender was close to finalizing his arrival in Liga MX to play the Clausura 2023 with the Águilas, there was already an agreement between the two directives, but it was the financial claims of the player that ended the negotiations.
The same source added because it was America that ended the negotiations, since at the moment the Azulcrema leadership does not intend to extend a multi-year contract or as expensive as what the Los Angeles element wanted.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz He accumulates two draws in two dates, while I have time to continue looking for his winger in the market, since his recent problems have been complicated.
Meanwhile, the position will continue to be filled by emilio larawho has left some doubts with his recent presentations, where the rivals have been complicated.
Julian Araujo He has played more than 100 games with the LA Galaxybecoming one of the stars of the club, he has collaborated with 14 assists and two scores during his stay in the United States, which has led him to be called up by the Mexican team.
