In recent years within America they have not had the best selections for signings of players not born in Mexico. Although there are exceptions such as Álvaro Fidalgo or Richard Sánchez, among others, in general those from the Coapa nest have signed several foreigners who in the end become a problem for the club, because their performance on the pitch It is usually a poverty and when it comes to wanting to release them from the squad, the players resist.
One of these cases is that of Juan Otero, América paid several million dollars to Grupo Orlegi for the former Santos, who arrived at the club almost in an emergency after those from Coapa failed with many other signings. His time at the club was gray and fleeting, and to this day he is on loan to Sporting de Gijón in Spain, which also belongs to Orlegi. However, his return to the Coapa nest will take place this summer once his loan ends. This is undoubtedly bad news for the Mexican club.
The situation is simple, in America they don’t want the Colombian back, because neither the coaching staff nor the board have any kind of faith in him. That being the case, they will seek to force his departure from the squad at all costs and the Orlegi Group is considering repurchasing the Colombian’s card, either to play for Santos, Atlas or continue at Sporting, but they will only accept if América lowers their price.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#reason #Juan #Otero #aims #headache #America
Leave a Reply