This week there was a final meeting between Juan Escobar, his agent, and the Cruz Azul board, to define the future of the Guaraní. In it it has only been confirmed that the defender's future will not be within La Noria. Escobar will not be taken into account by Anselmi and must leave the squad this same market, since the team from the country's capital has agreed to support one of its last champions with a loan with a purchase option so that he does not have problems finding arrangement.
Everything indicated that Escobar's future was within the ranks of Toluca, however the player himself has stopped the operation since he has other options on the table.
More news on the transfer market
The movement has stopped suddenly, because the club from the State of Mexico has not released the foreign position that was expected and in addition, Pumas like América, two of those most interested in the defender, are about to release at least one foreigner each. , and that could keep the Cruz Azul player still in the country's capital.
This information has been pointed out by Adrián Esparza Oteo of TUDN, one of the sources closest to Cruz Azul, ensuring that the central defender may not even have to leave the city, since the latest market movements open the option of him having future with Pumas or with América.
The cats hope to close the departure of del Prete this weekend, opening a place for Escobar, while in Coapa, Sebastián Cáceres is nowhere near going to Europe, a fact that frees up a foreigner's place in the eagles and even better, a direct replacement for a defender per defender.
