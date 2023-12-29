The Argentine footballer Juan Brunetta He was the sensation of the Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 tournament with Santos Laguna, the 26-year-old offensive midfielder had impressive records throughout 2023, especially in the second half of the year and for that reason, hundreds of Mexican soccer clubs had on their radar.
However, it was the Tigres UANL who went all out for the player and although it might seem like it was a complicated decision, after the rumors that placed him on other powerful teams in the Liga MX, the player assured that it was not like that and even , it was easier than you would expect.
Juan Brunetta was consolidated after the departure of Fernando Gorriarán and it was this same one who motivated him to sign with the San Nicolás de los Garza team, in this way, after arriving in Nuevo León in his first statements he highlighted the influence of the Uruguayan player in his decision, in addition, he shared that the feline club was the only team to contact him.
“Tigres was the first to call me and contact me, then the rest was all rumor, and when they contacted me I didn't hesitate for a second. From the rumor Gorriarán wrote to me and we talked a little, he explained to me what the club is and what who compete”
– Juan Brunetta.
In a year and a half with the Warriors, the South American player played 56 games, scored 19 goals and gave 20 assists. In the last semester alone he played 20 games, where he scored 10 goals and gave 11 assists.
