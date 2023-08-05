During the summer of 2022, while tigers was preparing to face the Opening tournament of that year, those then commanded by Miguel: the ‘Piojo’ Herrera were looking for an attacker to accompany André-Pierre Gignac in the upper area of the field.
Any number of names were mentioned, until a well-known journalist from Monterrey said that the reinforcement of Tigres was of Ecuadorian nationality and that he came from an exotic league.
The fans began their hard research work, until they came up with the correct name: Jordy Caicedo, then a CSKA Sofia player from Bulgaria.
His arrival at Tigres was slightly marred because the Ecuadorian’s then club released a statement saying that the footballer had disregarded the institution’s indications, labeling him an “undisciplined” player.
With that label the South American striker came to the feline team, a squad in which he never managed to shine. He scored a goal in his first game, but was later sent off. The following tournament Tigres released him, sending him on loan to Sivasspor in Turkey, a club in which he was only six months and then they returned him.
Robert Dante Siboldi was clear with the player. He informed him and his representative that they would not have any place in the Mexican soccer champion team, so they had to find a place in another place.
That was how Jordy Caicedo arrived at the Guadalajara Atlas as part of the transaction for Ozziel Herrera. The Ecuadorian, to everyone’s surprise, has started off on the right foot with the red and black, making more than one link his case with that of Julián Quiñones, who, like him, left Tigres without pain or glory and ended up becoming an idol of the Foxes.
Will Jordy Caicedo have the same luck?
It should be noted that the player is still part of the Tigres team, so if things go well with Atlas, he could return to the university squad once the Clausura 2024 tournament ends, which is when the loan ends. with the red and black
