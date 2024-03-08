Since the end of the previous tournament, Jonathan Rodríguez was considering leaving the ranks of América because he was not satisfied with his role as eternal substitute on the team. In Mexico, the Coapa striker did not find an accommodation, which is why everything indicated that he would finish the tournament already in progress on Jardine's squad. However, both the player and his agent found an open door in the MLS, which is to close.
What seemed imminent can now fall to the player's misfortune. Fernando Esquivel reports that the Portland team has not complied with the first payment within the time period that had been agreed upon with América. If so, the Coapa team would not be happy with the management of the MLS club, who, in addition to not paying in the agreed times, would now be looking for a way to reduce the price of the Uruguayan, a fact that has the signing on a tightrope to be broken.
América's position is clear, the player's price is fixed and non-negotiable, 7 million dollars or there is no sale, in addition, they want the financing model to be respected although, in time, this will no longer be one hundred percent fulfilled. In Coapa there is an immediate precedent for a similar negotiation, the possible departure of Brian Rodríguez to Fiorentina, which did not materialize and caused the player to lose a lot of weight within the team, today forgotten in the substitution.
