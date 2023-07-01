Today is his last day of contract with FC Juárez… tomorrow he is negotiating as a free player with Cruz Azul. That’s why Jesús Dueñas doesn’t even have a record with the Braves for this tournament.

If everything goes as planned, he will be a player for The Machine next week. Hug!

– León Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) June 30, 2023