Blue Cross It is one of the teams that have best strengthened itself in the transfer market for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The cement team added Moisés Vieira, Carlos Salcedo, Kevin Castaño, Diber Cambindo and Jesús Dueñas to their squad to face the new contest.
All these elements, except Dueñas, have already trained with the first team and could have minutes against Atlas in matchday 1. Why is it that the former Tigres and FC Juárez player has not yet reported to the Máquina Celeste?
According to the most recent reports, Despite the fact that there is a total agreement between Jesús Dueñas and Cruz Azul, both parties must respect the times stipulated in the contracts for the movement to take place.
The native of Zamora de Hidalgo, Michoacán, still had a current contract with the Braves, so he could not openly negotiate with the cement companies.
The journalist León Lecanda, from the ESPN network, pointed out that June 30 was the last day of Dueñas’ contract with Juárez and that he is now negotiating with La Máquina as a free agent. The reporter pointed out that if everything goes according to plan, he will be announced as a Cruz Azul player next week.
Dueñas can play as a left back, right back, containment midfielder and interior for both profiles. This makes him a perfect wild card for Ricardo Ferretti’s scheme.
