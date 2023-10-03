Jesus Duenas He was signed by the Cruz Azul Football Club at the express request of Ricardo Ferretti and he added minutes of play quickly and showed an interesting version. During the Leagues Cup 2023 moved to Erik Lira to the bench and was one of the most redeeming features of the team.
However, since the arrival of Joaquin Moreno to the technical direction, Owners He has added a few minutes with the Machine. Obviously, the clearest reason is that the coach wants a half of the field with a lot of play, and not so much recovery. That is why he has given a lot of priority to the duo made up of Erik Lira and Carlos Rodriguezwho have had good performance in general.
In addition to the tactical issue, there is another reason why he lost a lot of ground in the coach’s consideration. And it is that Jesus Dueñas He hasn’t been well physically. The injury in the run-up to the Clásico Joven against América kept him out for several weeks and that meant that he could not even be an option from the field. So, young people like Alexis Gutiérrez, Amaury Morales either Kevin Castano They took advantage of this space to show themselves.
For that reason, Owners He has been working to get back into optimal physical condition and that is why he added minutes with the U-23 team. The idea is for the 34-year-old midfielder to get into the rhythm of the competition little by little so that he can once again be considered by Dark.
The reality is also that Cruz Azul does not have much margin for error in the Apertura 2023 to meet its goal of qualifying for the play-in. So, the coach needs the best pieces in the best version of himself to try to get into the final phase.
