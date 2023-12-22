The sanctions have been made official after the grand final of the Apertura 2023 tournament between Club América and Tigres UANL, with a feline element being one of those sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission, after a poetic gesture towards the referees in the second leg match of the final at the Azteca Stadium, it is the left back Jesus Angulo.
The Disciplinary Commission published in its report that the player from the Auriazul team would receive a fine for addressing the whistlers of the match “disrespectfully”, and also warned the club to take more severe measures in case a similar situation is repeated.
The gesture that generated the sanction was when the expulsion of Nahuel Guzmansince the defender hinted that they were paying the central judge to dispense justice in favor of the azulcrema team
Like his partner in the same action after the expulsion of Nahuel Guzmanthe two received the fine for their inappropriate behavior.
“He disrespectfully addressed the referees, thus violating the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation, specifically article 71, paragraph b), which mentions the following: Performing conduct that is detrimental to Fair Play, sport, and the game clean and federated football in general”
– Disciplinary Commission.
The sanction of Jesus Angulo It was only economic and he was not suspended for the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament, with the exception of his teammates Raymundo Fulgencio and Luis Quinones that they will miss the first date due to suspension, like the 'Paton' who received a three-game suspension.
