Diego Cocca has given a list of 40 players for the Nations League duels as well as the previous friendlies. Once the competition work has been carried out before the official duels, the coach must reduce said list to 36 called for the final duel against the United States team, matches where the Argentine must get rid of the pressure that has been placed on him since the day one in which he took the Mexican team.
Diego Martín fully understands that his job is at risk, because if the Nations League or the Gold Cup is not won in the summer, he could well be fired. That is why he wants to have the men whom he considers the base of the project for both competitions, confirming from now on the drop and Hirving Lozano due to injury, in addition to the absence of Javier Hernández. The latter not only did not appear in the Nations League shortlist, nor will it be taken into account for the Gold Cup
Rubén Rodríguez confirms that the Mexican will not be considered for the tournament with the most tradition in CONCACAF. Despite the communication that has taken place between ‘Chicharito’ and Cocca, today the strategist considers that the striker is not in shape to be part of the group, since he has only one goal so far in the MLS, in addition to His club is experiencing a sports crisis. As if that were not enough, the veteran’s latest statements about the internal management of the Tri have helped him little.
