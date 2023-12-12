Before this Apertura 2023 tournament, Club Amérca was witnessing many problems in the defensive zone in recent years and for that reason, in recent tournaments they have concentrated on improving especially their central zone, that is how players like Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes and Igor Lichnovsky, among others, with those who sought to improve their situation.
In the case of Israel Kings Since he arrived at Coapa at the beginning of the year, his performance has plummeted from more to less, in his first semester he became a starter under the orders of Fernando OrtizHowever, with the arrival of André Jardine has gone into the background and has become a substitute where this semester he has only played 13 games between Leagues Cup 2023 and Liga MX.
Coming from Club Puebla, the defender worked as a pivot and in the Águilas as a center back, so, according to the media specialized in soccer data and statistics, Statiskicksshared information about his before and after in both clubs.
According to your data, Kings He had an impact of 89 when he was in the Strip, while only 62 when azulcrema.
The performance of the athletic youth squad was criticized by a sector of the fans in his ownership in the second leg semi-final, since the reality is that he is out of rhythm for having lost the ownership and the only reason why garden He started it because he wanted to give him a rest. Lichnovsky.
Kings He has a contract with the Águilas until the end of 2026 and considering the absence of Nestor Araujo due to injury and the possible departure of Sebastian Caceres of the team, will surely continue, where it is expected that he can recover some of his best level that led him to even be considered part of the Mexican team.
