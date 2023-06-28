🇮🇹❌ The Italian Football Federation has banned the use of number 88 after an agreement with the Italian government to combat anisemitism.

This is because 88 is often used as a synonym for “Heil Hitler”.

📝: https://t.co/5zgEI3Joap pic.twitter.com/pVFSTORCtM

— All About T-Shirts (@EleteTSC) June 27, 2023