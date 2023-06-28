These days it became known that the Italian soccer federation categorically prohibited the use of the number 88 jersey. The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosiand the Minister of Sports, andrea abodiconfirmed that the resolution will take place from the next season.
Why in Italy did they ban the use of the number 88 on soccer jerseys?
As indicated, the reason for the ban is that the number 88 is used with anti-Semitic intentions to refer to Adolf Hitler, since the two 8s are used with reference to the position of the letter H in the dictionary. In this way, 88 refers to HH, initials of the expression ‘Heil Hitler’
Piantedosi declared that these measures are “an adequate and effective response to the intolerable prejudices that arise all too often in our stadiums.”
For his part, the President of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, added that “the credibility of football, which is harmed and damaged by discriminatory behaviour, has a direct reflection on Italian society. (…) The credibility of football , which is harmed and damaged by discriminatory behaviour, has a direct reflection on Italian society”.
It is not the first time that Italian football has been linked to acts of racism and anti-Semitism in stadiums, with two factions that stand out above the others in this regard: those of lazio and the Hellas Verona. In the last Roman classic, the ultras of the lazio They gave proof of this in which a fan of the Roman team could be seen wearing a shirt with the number 88 and the name “Hitlerson”.
Given this scenario, the measure adopted by the Italian federation would seem to be adequate. Will they abide by it?
