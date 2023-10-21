According to information revealed by the journalist from TUDN, Adrian Esparza Oteo about the future of Ignacio Rivero. The Cruz Azul Football Club is not closed to a sale of the Uruguayan player for the month of December. The multifunctional Uruguayan footballer ends his contract next summer, so in two months he will be free to negotiate with any other club and be able to arrive as a free agent.
“Nothing is certain yet. He has a contract until the summer of 2024. The truth is that up to this moment there is no renewal offer. In two months he will be able to negotiate freely with any team in case a renewal offer is not presented.”
– Adrian Esparza.
The Uruguayan midfielder is one of those who has offered the best performance in recent seasons. Although in Apertura 2023 he is not showing his best level, no one doubts the commitment that he has shown since his arrival at La Noria.
Furthermore, and given the composition of the squad, where many positions do not have guaranteed replacements, that same polyfunctionality of Rivero ends up being a determining factor in the importance of a player like him. Despite this, the board continues to find it difficult to give guarantees to the squad by tying the player for more years with the institution.
Ignacio Rivero He has a good poster in Mexican soccer and one of those interested in his services is Robert Dante Siboldiwho would be delighted to have ‘Nacho‘ in the Tigres UANL. The Monterrey team is one of the economic powers, so an offer from university students would be difficult to match.
Hence, Cruz Azul should move its chips quickly if it does not want one of its best players and, also, second captain, to be tempted by a huge offer like the ones those from the North are used to, this combined with the poor sports project that it currently manages. the celestial picture.
