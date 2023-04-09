Hugo González’s career has followed the trajectory of a roller coaster. The Mexican goalkeeper, emerged from the basic forces of Club América, has had very pronounced ups and downs. In the Eagles he did not have the desired opportunities and left for Monterrey, a squad with which he could not consolidate in two stages.
The element born in San Luis Potosí has lived the best moments of his professional career in Necaxa. González arrived on loan in mid-2018 and became the starter for the Rayos. After practically two years he returned to Rayados. In mid-2022, after an unsuccessful loan spell at FC Juárez, the goalkeeper returned to Aguascalientes.
In his best moment with Necaxa, Hugo González showed that he was one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX and was called up to the Mexican National Team. In this journey, the American youth squad caught the attention of some of the most important teams, such as Chivas de Guadalajara, although this transfer never materialized.
In a recent interview with TUDN, the Rayos goalkeeper, whose letter still belongs to Rayados, spoke about his possible signing with Chivas de Guadalajara. González reported that the Sacred Flock did make a formal offer to take over his services, but that the board of directors of the Sultana del Norte group rejected it.
“It did not happen. It was complicated because there was an issue… that Monterrey was involved and they, who are the owners of my letter, decided not to… and, well, it was practically for that reason (that I did not get to Chivas). Because it was nothing to be done, but it couldn’t, and that opportunity was lost.”
In said interview, González indicated that it is difficult to negotiate with Monterrey, since it is one of the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer in the economic aspect and they do not need to sell players.
Finally, the Mexican goalkeeper did not rule out the possibility of reaching Chivas de Guadalajara at some point and he was optimistic after the arrival of a new directive in Monterrey.
