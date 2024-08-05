In recent times a video created by latinosgained relevance on social networks as he claimed to know The reason why houses in the United States are built with wood and not with other materials such as concrete.

On this occasion they talked about a peculiar fact, and that is that in the video that has so far accumulated more than 80,000 views, he asked a question to his more than 1,000,000 followers: ‘Why is wood built in the United States??’.

In this regard, the same account stated that the main reason is because Houses built with this material pay less taxes. In addition, it was indicated that lWood is very abundant in the country of the stars and stripes and that is versatile. Finally, the video invited the reflection of its followers and left a question in the air: ‘Do you prefer beautiful wood or safe concrete?’

Comments were quick to come in, with opinions such as: “Wooden ones are easier to destroy and also generate more expense. Therefore, more work and money is spent and the economic flow continues.” Along the same lines, other users questioned whether these are the real reasons why this material is chosen.

Is it cheaper to build a log home in the United States?



According to the academic site Best Diplomats, The low cost of wooden houses has been a key factor which has boosted its popularity in the United States. “Wood is a cost-effective building material compared to alternatives like brick and cement, making it an attractive option for homeowners and builders looking to save on construction costs,” they say.

On the other hand, they indicate that in In some states, log homes may have lower taxes compared to houses built with other materials.