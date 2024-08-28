Javier Aguirre’s squad is expected to be announced between today and tomorrow, and he will begin his third stint with the Mexican National Team. It is expected that the squad will include the return of names that Jaime Lozano left out before the Copa América, however, one of them will remain out, it is Hirving Lozano and that is, despite the fact that the ‘Chucky’ was part of the ‘Basque’s’ plans by order of the FMF, the PSV winger remains out of the Tri.
Fernando Cevallos of Fox Sports reports that in the last call-up before the Copa América, Lozano and Giménez traveled together, however, due to problems with the transfers, the FMF people were unable to buy tickets on equal terms, that is, while the Feyenoord striker flew first class, Hirving was given a seat in economy class, a fact that did not make ‘Chucky’ happy at all, who just landed, presented strong complaints to the directors.
The directors did not take Lozano’s approach to them well after the failure in planning, because although they understood that it had been a mistake on his part, they considered that the footballer was taking his complaints to an unnecessary level. Being this the case and added to other problems with the footballer’s attitude, the position of the people of the FMF is not to take the PSV man into account until he has a radical change of attitude.
