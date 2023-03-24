This Thursday, March 23, the cycle of Diego Cocca under the charge of the Tricolor. The Mexican National Team traveled to Suriname for a new round of the CONCACAF Nations League group stage and ended with a 0-2 victory for the Aztec team.
The Argentine strategist summoned 34 footballers for his first two games, but he narrowed his payroll to 22 elements to face the trip to Paramaribo. And in that cut that was made by the helmsman, Henry Martin was left out of consideration.
The cream-blue scorer stayed in Mexico City along with the vast majority of those called up who came from their respective clubs in Europe. He is training in the CAR and it was learned that he does not have any physical discomfort. The two-time champion with Atlas opted to give him rest and take advantage of it for the weekend’s matchup against Jamaica.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Some press versions indicate that, Diego Cocca Think of the Águilas striker as the starter in the attack in the match next Sunday, March 26, this after Santiago Gimenez it was against Suriname.
Mexico will receive Jamaica to define its classification to the Final Four, so the ‘Bomb‘ would compete for a place up front with Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez, although it is not ruled out that he uses two center forwards.
For his part, Henry Martin The 30-year-old arrives at a great moment after being the individual scoring leader after 12 days of the Clausura 2023 with 11 goals and has just scored a goal in the Clásico Nacional against Rebaño Sagrado in the 2-4 triumph in the capital.
#reason #Henry #Martín #Mexico #match #Suriname
Leave a Reply